Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €31.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.20 ($32.84) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($92.63) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

DHER opened at €38.14 ($40.15) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.87. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($25.14) and a 52 week high of €134.95 ($142.05).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

