Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Trading Up 8.8%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) shares were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.49 and last traded at $65.28. Approximately 7,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 577,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.34.

The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 710,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after buying an additional 65,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,969,000 after buying an additional 1,551,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,248,000 after buying an additional 423,864 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

