DeRace (DERC) Hits Market Cap of $18.84 Million

DeRace (DERC) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, DeRace has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeRace has a total market cap of $18.84 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00108889 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00077118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013683 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,940,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeRace

