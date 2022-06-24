DerivaDAO (DDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $68,425.00

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00003582 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $19.72 million and approximately $68,425.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00109715 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00077298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013836 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.