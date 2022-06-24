Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Trading Down 1.7%

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.91 and last traded at $31.12. 538,381 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 466,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.