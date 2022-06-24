DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading 9.5% Higher

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was up 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 207,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,494,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in DISH Network by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

