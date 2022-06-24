Diversified LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Diversified LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 0.6% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,934,000 after buying an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,520,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,810,000 after buying an additional 266,861 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,137,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 121,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,731,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 357,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.32. 179,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,232,931. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.