Don-key 1-Day Volume Hits $120,797.00 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Don-key has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $120,797.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00027456 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00267930 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.