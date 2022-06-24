Don-key Price Reaches $0.0183 on Exchanges (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Don-key has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Don-key has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $75,331.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00027403 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00263128 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 164.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005176 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

