Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Set at $33.00 by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.
Douglas Emmett stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 254.55%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,777,000 after buying an additional 327,235 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
