Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading Down 5.1%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 71,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 158,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.45 and a quick ratio of 14.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$125.55 million and a PE ratio of -9.03.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

