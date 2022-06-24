Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 2187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$29.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.46.

Get Eastern Platinum alerts:

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.