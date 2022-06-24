Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

Shares of ETN opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.57. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

