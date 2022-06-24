Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 136,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 77,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

