Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 136,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 77,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EVG)
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.