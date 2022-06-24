eBoost (EBST) Achieves Market Cap of $231,410.78

eBoost (EBST) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. eBoost has a market cap of $231,410.78 and $4.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

