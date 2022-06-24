Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.39. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

