EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Buys £3,630 in Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) insider Julian Baines acquired 11,000 shares of EKF Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £3,630 ($4,446.35).

EKF stock opened at GBX 31.70 ($0.39) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.24. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of £144.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.35%. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

