Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.2% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock worth $323,676,345 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Shares of LLY opened at $312.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

