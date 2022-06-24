Emercoin (EMC) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. Emercoin has a market cap of $874,029.59 and approximately $7,559.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00038134 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,463,737 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.