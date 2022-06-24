Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 617,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,000.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,633,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $14,146,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 183,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after buying an additional 181,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $12,428,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

