Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Given a $33.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

EQBK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Equity Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $30.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.70. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.51. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.50%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $92,779.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

