Evedo Hits Market Cap of $276,515.74 (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $276,515.74 and approximately $100.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,407.55 or 1.00030560 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.