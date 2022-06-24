EventChain (EVC) Achieves Market Cap of $31,646.55

EventChain (EVC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. EventChain has a market cap of $31,646.55 and $2,166.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EventChain has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

