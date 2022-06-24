Evercore ISI Analysts Give Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) a $348.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $372.00.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $308.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.68.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after buying an additional 275,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,461,000 after buying an additional 74,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after buying an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.