Evercore ISI Analysts Give W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) a $89.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WPC. Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $84.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $685,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

