Everest (ID) Reaches Market Cap of $8.34 Million

Everest (ID) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and $37,805.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00070285 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

