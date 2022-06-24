Family Legacy Inc. Takes $715,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Family Legacy Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

Shares of INTU traded up $10.08 on Friday, reaching $410.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.38. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

