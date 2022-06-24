First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $38.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

In related news, Director Kade Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,598.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,160,400.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $773,925. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

