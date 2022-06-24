First Financial Corp IN Acquires 215 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $358,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

