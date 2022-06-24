First Financial Corp IN Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 320.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $944,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,104,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,588,000 after acquiring an additional 485,784 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32.

