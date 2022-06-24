Flux (FLUX) Price Up 4% This Week

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Flux has a market cap of $111.53 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.55 or 0.00326372 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00082352 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00073977 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004493 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 237,011,217 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

