FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

FREY stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.42.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

