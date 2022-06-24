FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,900 SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,534,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,583,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,063,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,837,000 after buying an additional 1,538,125 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 85,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,582. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.

