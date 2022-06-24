FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 229,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $5.10 on Friday, hitting $415.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $437.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.