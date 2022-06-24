FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $591,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 48,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988,888. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

