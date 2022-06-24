FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.13 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,033 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,396 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,937 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,515,000 after purchasing an additional 795,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 187,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,421. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10.

