FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 39,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Shares of BATS:FFEB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. 1,078,607 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.