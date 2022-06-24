FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 7,147 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 177.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 202,158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,127,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 148,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,793. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

