FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,897 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,265. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.

