FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 161,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 42,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 74,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $48.48. 49,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,485,883. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

