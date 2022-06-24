FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Trading 0.2% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $29.60. 239,805 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.54.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.