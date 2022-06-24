Gameswap (GSWAP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 55.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,377.16 or 1.00010978 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002851 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

