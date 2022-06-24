General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

GD stock opened at $216.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

