Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 560 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.72) to GBX 650 ($7.96) and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.96) target price on Glencore in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.94) to GBX 770 ($9.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 609.09 ($7.46).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 442.80 ($5.42) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 495.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 453.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £58.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 290.96 ($3.56) and a one year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.