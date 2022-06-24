Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 53300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.
Global Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:GEMC)
