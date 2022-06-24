Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.91. 4,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 27,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASEA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the first quarter worth $882,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 7,846.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter.

