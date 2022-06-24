GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.75. 156,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 106,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on GoGold Resources from C$4.40 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

