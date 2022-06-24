Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 2021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Specifically, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 1,869,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$205,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$65,198.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. Its principal project is the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,500 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

