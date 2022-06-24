Grin Hits Market Cap of $6.87 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $66,829.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.20 or 0.05730454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00027425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00262647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00596671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00553961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00077889 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

