Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $30.42

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.42, but opened at $31.85. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 2 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.50.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)
