Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $30.42

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.42, but opened at $31.85. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

